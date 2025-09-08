Israel vows ‘hurricane’ of strikes on Gaza to force Hamas to accept surrender demand

Israel has said it will step up airstrikes on Gaza in a “mighty hurricane”, to serve as a last warning to Hamas that it will destroy the enclave unless fighters accept a demand to free all hostages and surrender, Reuters reports.

Residents said Israeli forces had bombed Gaza City from the air and blown up old armoured vehicles in its streets. Hamas said it was studying the latest US ceasefire proposal, delivered a day ago with a warning from President Donald Trump that it was the group’s “last chance”.

“A mighty hurricane will hit the skies of Gaza City today, and the roofs of the terror towers will shake,” Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

