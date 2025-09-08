Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics have begun a hunger protest outside parliament over the fighting in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reports.

Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.

“A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that’s intolerable, and it’s intolerable we’re not reacting to that,” said Professor Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.

The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other protests at the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.

“We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it’s time for a change,” said Professor Karl Blanchet, director of the Geneva Centre of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.