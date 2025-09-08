Quetta police arrest ‘over 100’ protesters for violating section 144, shutting shops and highways

The Quetta police arrested more than 100 protesters for violating a ban on gatherings, allegedly forcefully shutting down markets and blocking highways, an officer said on Monday.

“More than 100 people were arrested under charges of violating Section 144, forcefully shutting down markets and blocking highways,” Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Baloch told Dawn.com.

The arrests come as six opposition political parties announced a complete wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across Balochistan today to protest against the suicide bombing that targeted a public meeting of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Sept 2.

Fifteen people lost their lives, while 38 were injured in the blast that targeted a rally held at Quetta’s Shahwani Stadium to mark the fourth death anniversary of former Balochistan chief minister Sardar Attaullah Mengal, a veteran nationalist leader and BNP founder.

More to follow