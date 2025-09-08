E-Paper | September 08, 2025

Stone brought to solidify Empress Bridge embankment

Majeed Gill Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 06:19am
BAHAWALPUR: Stone being unloaded from train to strengthen Empress bridge protection. — Dawn
BAHAWALPUR: Stone being unloaded from train to strengthen Empress bridge protection. — Dawn

BAHAWALPUR: The Railways Multan division engineering wing has sent a special goods train laden with stone to strengthen the Left Guide Bund of railway’s Empress bridge over river Sutlej near Bahawalpur city on Sunday.

According to railway’s engineering staff, after the unloading of stones, the laying process would be taken in hand to strengthen the embankment in a shortest possible time.

The ‘weakness’ of the Left Guide Bund at the Empress bridge poses a serious flood threat to Bahawalpur city.

The Irrigation department had invited the attention of railways towards the shortage of `reserve stone’ capacity at the embankment.

According to railway officials, a goods train carrying the first consignment of 35,000 cubic feet stone has reached Bahawalpur. Officials expect more good trains with stones.

FLOODING: In persistent medium and high flow, the river Sutlej continues to inundate more villages in Vehari, Lodhran and Bahawalpur districts, forcing residents to relocate.

In Bahawalpur, city suburbs of Fatowali and Jhoke Shera near Sammsatta were submerged with floodwater.

The number of villages so far affected in Bahawalpur district has risen to over 60. Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq himself operated drone cameras on Sunday to identify marooned villagers and directed the personnel of emergency rescue service 1122 to evacuate them.

During his visit to Dhoorekote relief camp near Uch Sharif , the DC also distributed ration among the displaced.

With the evacuation of a large number of people from their villages during the past two days , their sufferings have also increased. There is an urgent need to increase food supplies including milk in relief camps.

Published in Dawn, September 8th, 2025

