PR raises fares, freight after surge in diesel price

LAHORE: Following a 20 per cent rise in the diesel prices, Pakistan Railways (PR) has increased fares for all classes of passenger trains on all routes.

The increase has also been made in the freight charges of all goods’ trains, according to a spokesman for the department.

With effect from March 9 (tomorrow), the PR has increased fares of economy and AC classes by 5pc and 10pc, respectively. The freight charges for goods’ trains have been increased by 20pc. However, the decision would not affect the ticket reservation made by the passengers in advance online.

“Following increase in the diesel prices, we had no option but to increase fares and freight charges,” the spokesman said, adding that the PR would bear additional operational expenses on its own.

On the other hand, the road transporters have also increase fares and freight charges by 20 to 25pc reportedly. Reports said the increase in the fares has attracted severe criticism from the public at large.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026