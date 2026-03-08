Minor boy electrocuted while catching kite

BAHAWALNAGAR: A minor boy died of electrocution on Saturday while trying to catch a kite stuck in a power line in Maroot.

According to local residents, Muhammad Abdullah (8) of village 296/HR was standing on the roof of his house and trying to pull down a kite that was stuck in the electric wires with an iron rod at around 11:30am.

The eyewitness said during this, the iron rod accidentally touched the wires, caught fire with a loud explosion, and left the child seriously injured.

The child suffered severe electric shock and fell on the ground from the rooftop. They said the injured child was rushed to the Fort Abbas THQ Hospital by locals where the doctors pronounced him dead, adding that a citizen who tried to save the child was also electrocuted and was undergoing treatment.

Police claimed that the kite the child was trying to catch had been stuck in the electric wires for two to three months.

ACID ATTACK: Police claimed to have arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly throwing acid on his wife, a mother of three, on suspicion of loose morals in Chishtian.

The first information report registered with the Saddar Police stated that ‘M’ of Basti F/43 contracted marriage with Kashif of the same area about seven years ago and the couple had three daughters. It said Kashif would torture his wife, accusing her of having affairs.

On Saturday, the suspect once again questioned his wife’s character, picked up a bottle of acid kept in the bathroom and poured it on her when the woman, fed up with his insults, threatened to leave the house. The man fled leaving his wife seriously injured, who was being treated at the Chishtian THQ Hospital.

Police have arrested the suspect and are investigating the matter.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026