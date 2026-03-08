E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Aurat March activists detained by police in Islamabad ahead of International Women’s Day rally

Amir Wasim | Ikram Junaidi Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 02:42pm
Women are gathered outside a police station in Islamabad after women rights activists were taken into custody by the police ahead of a Women’s Day march on March 8, 2026. — screengrab via Instagram/auratmarchisb
ISLAMABAD: Several women’s rights activists, including Aurat March members, were detained by police in Islamabad ahead of a rally they planned to hold on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

Police sources told Dawn that they were detained from Super Market in Sector F-6, where they were gathering to begin the march.

Aurat March Islamabad also shared a video on their official Instagram account, with a caption stating: “Aurat March Islamabad organisers and volunteers have been arrested by the police for organising a peaceful protest.”

The video showed some women, including women’s rights activist Dr Farzana Bari, sitting inside what appeared to be a police vehicle.

Police sources confirmed that Bari was among the detained activists.

They added that the activists were picked up as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) remained imposed in the federal capital.

Section 144 of the CrPC is a legal provision that empowers district administrations to prohibit an assembly of four or more people in an area for a limited period.

Representatives of the Aurat March had held a press conference at the National Press Club on Saturday, condemning the current regional situation amid the Iran war.

They alleged that attempts were being made to impose a war on Iran in the name of women in pursuit of imperial ambitions and economic interests.

Stating that the theme of Aurat March Islamabad this year was a “Feminist Constitution”, they demanded the repeal of laws such as the Hudood Ordinance and the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

