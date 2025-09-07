Karachi expected to witness rain from today evening: Met Office

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) fresh forecast says that Karachi is expected to witness “rain-wind/ thundershowers with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls/ very heavy falls” from today evening.

According to the forecast, this spell of rain will possibly continue till Thursday (September 11) “with occasional gaps”.

The Met Office has also predicted “widespread rain wind/ thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls” in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Jamshoro till Thursday with occasional gaps.

It has also forecast “widespread rain wind/ thundershower with scattered moderate to isolated heavy falls” in Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts of Sindh till Thursday with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV has reported that the fresh spell of rains has begun in Umerkot, Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to the PMD, the new rain spell is a result of a low pressure system intensifying into a depression. The system now lies over southwest Rajasthan in India and Sindh in Pakistan, the PMD says.