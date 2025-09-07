E-Paper | September 07, 2025

Karachi expected to witness rain from today evening: Met Office

Published September 7, 2025 Updated September 7, 2025 01:34pm

The Pakistan Meteorological Department’s (PMD) fresh forecast says that Karachi is expected to witness “rain-wind/ thundershowers with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls/ very heavy falls” from today evening.

According to the forecast, this spell of rain will possibly continue till Thursday (September 11) “with occasional gaps”.

The Met Office has also predicted “widespread rain wind/ thundershower with scattered heavy to very heavy falls” in Sindh’s Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal and Jamshoro till Thursday with occasional gaps.

It has also forecast “widespread rain wind/ thundershower with scattered moderate to isolated heavy falls” in Larkana, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts of Sindh till Thursday with occasional gaps.

Meanwhile, DawnNewsTV has reported that the fresh spell of rains has begun in Umerkot, Tharparkar and Tando Muhammad Khan.

According to the PMD, the new rain spell is a result of a low pressure system intensifying into a depression. The system now lies over southwest Rajasthan in India and Sindh in Pakistan, the PMD says.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Destroying Karachi through development

Destroying Karachi through development

The recent havoc wreaked by rains is a reminder that the megapolis exists in a fragile ecosystem, due in large part to aggressive real-estate projects.

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid failures
Updated 06 Sep, 2025

Hybrid failures

There's a need to move away from the hybrid model in the interest of democracy.
Tricky regulation
06 Sep, 2025

Tricky regulation

MEMBERS of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue recommended last Wednesday that all those associated...
HPV vaccine
Updated 07 Sep, 2025

HPV vaccine

By including the vaccine in the Expanded Programme on Immunisation, it is hoped that awareness levels are heightened.
Flood accountability
Updated 05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

All political parties must recognise that disaster is not a moment for politicking, but a test of governance.
Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...