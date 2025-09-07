Israeli forces arrest 3 in Bethlehem governorate; settlers steal sheep

Israeli forces have arrested three people from the Bethlehem governorate in the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reports, citing Wafa.

Wafa reported that Israeli forces stormed the Handaza area in the east of the governorate and arrested 40-year-old Habib Salah Issa Qassem and 39-year-old Firas Ibrahim Ali Beit Rashid.

In the western village of Husan, Israeli forces arrested 18-year-old Salah Nabil Muhammad Al-Shaer from the Al-Matina area.

At the same time, Israeli settlers stole a number of sheep belonging to resident Nazir Shalalda in the village of Al-Minya, east of the city.