Israeli strikes kill at least 21 people in Gaza since dawn Published September 6, 2025 Updated September 6, 2025 03:02pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel At least 21 people have been killed, including 13 in Gaza City, by Israeli forces across the besieged enclave since dawn, Al Jazeera reports. Six people have also died over the last 24 hours due to Israel-forced starvation, the Health Ministry said. Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ اسد اللہ مینگل: پہلا ’مسنگ پرسن‘ جس کے قتل نے بلوچستان کی سیاست کو بدلا Dawn News English Explained: Why Team India Lost Its Sponsor Before the Asia Cup Why OpenAI Is Adding Parental Controls to ChatGPT Pakistan Startups in 2025: i2i Ventures on VC Cycles, Fintech, AI & Crypto SCO Summit in China: Global South vs US Tariffs The Voice of Hind Rajab: Why Gaza Girl’s Story Brought a 23-Minute Standing Ovation At Film Festival Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote – What’s Next for France’s Govt? Gaza-Israel Roundup: Heavy Bombardment, Rising Death Toll, and Aid Blockade Comments Closed