Two women held for hurling egg at Imran Khan’s sister Aleema in Rawalpindi

Two women were arrested on Friday for throwing an egg at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum while she was holding a press conference in Rawalpindi.

A statement released by the Rawalpindi police said that the two arrested suspects were PTI supporters, who had travelled to Rawalpindi with other members of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association to protest for their unmet demands.

“The egging took place when Aleema Khan did not answer the questions raised by the two women,” the statement said. “They have been taken into police custody and sent to the Adiala checkpoint.”

@dawn.today An egg was thrown at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum on Friday while she was holding a press conference in Rawalpindi. The footage of the incident was widely shared on different news channels and social media accounts, capturing the expression of shock on Aleema’s face when the egg was hurled at her. DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com - Dawn.com

It added that immediately after throwing the egg, the two women tried to run away in their car. “However, their vehicle was surrounded by PTI supporters, some of whom also hurled pebbles at the car and broke the windscreen.”

Footage of the incident was widely shared on different news channels and social media accounts, capturing the expression of shock on Aleema’s face when the egg was hurled at her.

According to Islamabad High Court lawyer and member of Imran’s legal team, Fida Hussain Abbasi, two unidentified women were involved in the incident.

“The act of throwing eggs at [Aleema Khan] by two unidentified women is shameful and strongly condemned. Such disgraceful attacks will not weaken our struggle,” he wrote on X.

Aleema has been campaigning for her brother’s release since August 2024, vowing to fight for her brother’s release from prison.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in the £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023, protests.

In October last year, Aleema and her sister Uzma Khan were detained during a protest in Islamabad amid Section 144 restrictions — a law which bars public gatherings. They were later released on bail by an anti-terrorism court.