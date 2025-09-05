E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Egg hurled at Imran Khan’s sister Aleema during press conference in Rawalpindi

Tahir Naseer Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 03:28pm
Screengrab showing the expression of shock on Aleema Khan’s face as the egg was hurled at her by unidentified persons. — DawnNews TV
An egg was thrown at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khanum on Friday while she was holding a press conference in Rawalpindi.

The footage of the incident was widely shared on different news channels and social media accounts, capturing the expression of shock on Aleema’s face when the egg was hurled at her.

According to Islamabad High Court lawyer and member of Imran’s legal team, Fida Hussain Abbasi, two unidentified women were involved in the incident.

“The act of throwing eggs at @Aleema_KhanPK by two unidentified women is shameful and strongly condemned. Such disgraceful attacks will not weaken our struggle,” he wrote on X.

Aleema has been campaigning for her brother’s release since August 2024, vowing to fight for her brother’s release from prison.

Imran, imprisoned since August 2023, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in the £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act related to the May 9, 2023, protests.

In October last year, Aleema and her sister Uzma Khan were detained during a protest in Islamabad amid Section 144 restrictions — a law which bars public gatherings. They were later released on bail by an anti-terrorism court.

More to follow

