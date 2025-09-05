E-Paper | September 05, 2025

SBP reserves rise by $28m to $14.3bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 06:25am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $28 million during the week ended on Aug 29, continuing a gradual upward trend.

According to data released by the SBP on Thursday, reserves increased to $14.302 billion, up from $14.274bn in the previous week. The central bank’s reserves had risen by $18m in the earlier week.

The reserves are now inching closer to the recent high of $14.5bn recorded at the end of FY25, reflecting growing stability in the country’s external account.

The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.659bn. Of this, commercial banks held $5.357bn in net foreign reserves.

The consistent buildup in the SBP’s reserves is seen as a positive sign by market observers, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to secure external financing and maintain exchange rate stability.

Published in Dawn, September 5th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wapda’s demand
05 Sep, 2025

Wapda’s demand

NEPRA must rigorously scrutinise Wapda’s petition for a staggering 91pc revenue hike to Rs365bn in FY26 from...
‘War or peace’
05 Sep, 2025

‘War or peace’

MANY clichés are bandied about regarding China’s rise as the new superpower — an economic and military behemoth...
Flood accountability
05 Sep, 2025

Flood accountability

IN just a few weeks, Pakistan has been struck by its worst flooding since 2022, with Punjab facing devastation on a...
Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...