SBP reserves rise by $28m to $14.3bn

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $28 million during the week ended on Aug 29, continuing a gradual upward trend.

According to data released by the SBP on Thursday, reserves increased to $14.302 billion, up from $14.274bn in the previous week. The central bank’s reserves had risen by $18m in the earlier week.

The reserves are now inching closer to the recent high of $14.5bn recorded at the end of FY25, reflecting growing stability in the country’s external account.

The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $19.659bn. Of this, commercial banks held $5.357bn in net foreign reserves.

The consistent buildup in the SBP’s reserves is seen as a positive sign by market observers, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to secure external financing and maintain exchange rate stability.

