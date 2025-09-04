Governments ‘have miserably failed’ Palestinians, UN rapporteur says

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, has told the Jeremy Corbyn-led Gaza inquiry in London that states, including the United Kingdom, have failed to meet their obligations to protect Palestinians, Al Jazeera reports.

Speaking via video link to the inquiry at Church House, Westminster, Albanese said governments “have been on notice for decades of their obligations and they have not acted accordingly” — referring to Israel’s “longstanding structural system of widespread and systemic oppression and exploitation against the Palestinians that has turned genocidal”.