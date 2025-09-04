UN chief expresses deep sorrow over Pakistan floods, announces humanitarian support

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed profound sadness over devastating floods in northern Pakistan, which have claimed more than 400 lives and displaced millions, the Associated Press of Pakistan reports.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, the secretary general commended Pakistani authorities for relocating more than one million people in Punjab to safer areas, and extended his condolences to the families of victims.

The United Nations and its partners are working closely with the government in Pakistan to rapidly assess the humanitarian impact, identify needs, and bridge gaps in the response, the statement added.

To bolster relief efforts, UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher has released $600,000 from the Regional Humanitarian Pooled Fund, with further discussions under way with the government to formulate a comprehensive response plan, the APP report said.

Guterres “reaffirmed the UN’s solidarity with the government as well as the people of Pakistan, underscoring the urgent need to support those affected and to strengthen resilience against climate-induced disasters,” it added.