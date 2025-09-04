E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Search teams retrieve bodies as Afghan quake toll rises to over 2,200

AFP Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:46pm
Afghans commute along a hillside in the aftermath of an earthquake in the Nurgal district of Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — AFP
Afghans commute along a hillside in the aftermath of an earthquake in the Nurgal district of Kunar province, Afghanistan on September 3. — AFP

More than 2,200 people have been killed in the magnitude 6.0 earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on the weekend, the latest toll from the authorities said, as volunteers and rescuers retrieved bodies from the rubble on Thursday.

The vast majority of the total 2,217 dead and nearly 4,000 injured were in the mountainous Kunar province near the border with Pakistan, deputy government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X, adding that “rescue efforts are still ongoing”.

Firat said that the earlier toll of 1,469 dead and more than 3,700 injured would likely rise. “We cannot stop hoping” that injured people remain alive under the rubble, he told AFP.

Limited access to the hardest hit areas of mountainous Kunar province delayed rescue and relief efforts, with rockfalls from repeated aftershocks obstructing already precarious roads etched onto the side of cliffs.

While most of the areas that had been unreachable were accessed by Wednesday, expectations of finding survivors were fading fast.

“Many survivors are still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed homes in remote villages, and the window for finding them alive is rapidly closing,” the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement late on Wednesday.

‘Crisis within a crisis’

Poor infrastructure in the impoverished country, still fragile from four decades of war, has also stymied the emergency response.

The WHO warned that local healthcare services were “under immense strain”, with shortages of trauma supplies, medicines and staff. The agency has appealed for $4 million to deliver lifesaving health interventions, expand mobile health services and supply distribution.

“Every hour counts,” WHO emergency team lead in Afghanistan, Jamshed Tanoli, said in a statement. “Hospitals are struggling, families are grieving and survivors have lost everything.”

The loss of US foreign aid to the country in January this year has exacerbated the rapid depletion of emergency stockpiles and logistical resources.

NGOs and the UN have warned that the earthquake creates a crisis within a crisis, with cash-strapped Afghanistan already contending with overlapping humanitarian disasters.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi said on X that the quake had “affected more than 500,000 people” in eastern Afghanistan.

After decades of conflict, the country is contending with endemic poverty, severe drought and the influx of millions of Afghans forced back to the country by Pakistan and Iran since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover.

Even as Afghanistan reeled from its latest disaster, Pakistan began a new push to expel Afghans, with more than 6,300 people crossing the Torkham border point in quake-hit Nangarhar province on Tuesday.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...