Gaza City hospitals facing ‘huge pressure’ as casualties mount

Doctors say they are dealing with a huge influx of casualties that continue to arrive at hospitals, Al Jazeera reports.

There is huge pressure on medical teams operating in front-line hospitals in Gaza City, such as al-Ahli Arab Hospital and al-Shifa Hospital. Doctors there report a nonstop surge of air attacks and a large number of people who need life-saving treatment.

In the hospital we’re standing in front of in Deir el-Balah, there are not even enough stretchers to carry people, so volunteers often have to carry people in on their backs or shoulders.

This shows the growing state of emergency and how civilians on the ground are bearing the brunt of Israel’s deadly military campaign.