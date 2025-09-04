E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Girl with bullet injury dies in hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:37am

LAHORE: A young girl who was hospitalised with a bullet in her head, succumbed to her injury here on Wednesday.

Identified as Amina (15), the girl was a resident of Harbanspura, and police shifted her body to the city morgue for autopsy.

A police official said two days back some local residents had a scuffle over an issue which led to an armed clash. He said Amina was present at the rooftop of her house when a bullet hit her forehead, leaving her critically injured.

The armed men later fled the scene and the police shifted the girl to a hospital where she breathed her last on Wednesday. A police team was conducting raids for the arrest of the suspected armed men after lodging a case.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

