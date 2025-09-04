E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Israeli air strikes kill 4 in southern Lebanon

Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 08:27am

Four people have been killed and several others wounded in a series of Israeli air strikes on southern Lebanon, the Al Jazeera quotes the health ministry as saying.

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out attacks that killed one person in the southern towns of Taybeh, Shebaa, Yater and al-Khraibeh, along with various injuries.

The attacks come as the Israeli army blew up a house during an incursion on the outskirts of Aitaroun, according to the state news agency NNA.

Israel agreed to a ceasefire with Hezbollah last November but has repeatedly violated the deal with deadly attacks.

