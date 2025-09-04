E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Millers flay Punjab ‘ban’ on wheat movement

Bureau Report Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Flour Mills Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has flayed the Punjab government over ‘imposition’ of ban on the interprovincial movement of wheat, calling it ‘unconstitutional’, and feared that KP might face flour crisis if the restriction was not lifted forthwith.

Addressing a joint press conference following a meeting here on Wednesday, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan and the association’s KP chairman Naeem Butt accused the Punjab government of halting supply of wheat to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and described it as sheer violation of Article 151 of the Constitution.

They elaborated that Punjab authorities had erected a special checkpoint, barring wheat-laden vehicles from entering KP, calling it as economic terrorism. They said KP was facing a huge deficit of wheat and was dependent on procurement from open market.

Mr Moqem and Mr Butt said KP was facing a shortfall of 41,000 metric tonnes of wheat as the province’s total production was 12,000 metric tonnes against its demand of 51,000 metric tonnes.

They said a substantial increase in flour prices was witnessed after restrictions on supply of wheat to KP from Punjab were imposed, forcing people to buy flour at high rates. They warned of further increase if the ban was not lifted immediately.

Mr Moqeem and Mr Butt pointed out that wheat sector had been deregulated under an agreement with the IMF, after which wheat and flour were put under an open market mechanism, barring the government from determining prices of wheat and flour and imposing any kind of restrictions on movement of wheat.

They said the Punjab government had defied the constitutional provision and the IMF agreement by banning movement on August 26, opening ways of corruption for police and other authorities. They alleged that Rs150,000 was being charged per truck as bribe at various illegal checkpoints.

They said such decisions had never proved productive in the past, and had always given birth to crisis. They claimed that the move was aimed at creating wheat crisis in the KP province.

Mr Moqeem and Mr Butt said thousands of tonnes of wheat was available with the government in carry-forward stock, but even then such tactics were used in a bid to create artificial shortage, which would not only hit the ordinary citizens but the flour industry as well.

They appealed to the army chief Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and KP Chief Minister Gandapur to immediately intervene in the matter to avert flour crisis in KP.

They emphasised the need for ensuring free inter-provincial trade and cracking down on ‘extortion mafia’.

They announced that they would decide future course of action if the ban was not lifted immediately.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...