PTI’s Salman Akram slams Punjab govt for ‘looking elsewhere’, foreign trips as people await help

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram has slammed the Punjab government for not providing adequate relief to flood-affected people in the province, displaced along with their cattle.

“Every government official is getting his photos taken at that one post, while the entire area covering thousands of acres is flooded.”

He added that people with their cattle were left without roofs and without any held.

“Our agriculture is our economy’s backbone,” he stressed, assailing the government for “looking elsewhere, making trips to Japan and making plans in Murree”.