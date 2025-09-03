Settlements near Bahawalpur face land erosion threat by Sutlej

Basti Mari Qasim Shah in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city is threatened by erosion as about four acres of the land on its outskirts have already been submerged by the river Sutlej floodwaters.

According to the residents, after erosion of its four acres, the floodwaters were just around eight acres away from the basti. Apprehending submersion of the settlement by the fast-approaching floodwaters, they urged the authorities to take measures to check the land erosion within a day or two.

Similarly, Fatowali village, located between Bahawalpur and Sammasatta railway station, is also threatened by the Sutlej erosion, and the locals have appealed to the authorities to send heavy machinery to dump sandbags and stones to save the area.

Read more here.