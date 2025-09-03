‘We will not be stopped’, says Northern Irish activist onboard flotilla

“I am here just like every other person on this global flotilla to bring aid, medical aid, and to bring food and hope and solidarity to the people of Palestine,” said Fra Hughes, the 62-year-old Northern Irish director of the charity Palestine Aid, from on board the Alma flotilla, according to Al Jazeera.

“We go on the marches and we sing ‘we see you, we hear you’, but not only do we see you and hear you, we are coming to you,” he added.

“I expect this flotilla under the international rules to be allowed to go to Gaza. That’s our plan. We stand with the people of Palestine and we will not be stopped.”