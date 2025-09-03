E-Paper | September 03, 2025

PPP leader Saeed Ghani’s brother booked in Karachi assault case allowed to go abroad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 10:53am
An undated photo of Chanesar Town Town Municipal Corporation Chairman Farhan Ghani. — TMC Chanesar website

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday allowed Chanesar Town chairman Farhan Ghani to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Farhan, younger brother of Sindh Local Government Minister and PPP leader Saeed Ghani, along with two other suspects, appeared before the administrative judge of the ATCs in a case pertaining to an assault on a government employee overseeing the laying of a fibre optic network along Sharea Faisal.

At the last hearing, the investigating officer filed a report before the ATC judge, stating that no evidence was found against the suspects during investigation, and the complainant was also not willing to proceed with the case, informing the court that the detained suspects were released under Section 497(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The judge was informed that the suspects were released on personal bonds of Rs1 million.

The court, however, had issued notices to all parties for Tuesday.

Defence counsel Waqar Alam Abbasi told Dawn that he informed the court that his client was going to perform Umrah and his ticket had been confirmed.

He said on his request the court adjourned the hearing to Sept 22.

The three suspects, including Farhan Ghani, had surrendered before the police after a terrorism and attempted murder case was registered against them on the complaint of Hafiz Sohail Jadoon at the Ferozabad police station.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

