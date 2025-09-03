E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Owners protest razing of stone crushing units in Balambat

Our Correspondent Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

LOWER DIR: Owners of stone crushing units and local government representatives in Balambat here the other day protested the demolition of plants by the district administration.

The protest was preceded by a meeting at the office of the Balambat tehsil chairman, where political and local government representatives voiced concern over the action.

Addressing the protesters, PTI leader Malik Mohammad Ziaul Haq, ANP village council chairman Saifullah, Manogai village council chairman Kalimullah Noor and others claimed the district administration razed stone crushing plants without prior notice, depriving scores of people of their livelihood source. They argued that if the plants were illegal, the previous administrations should not have granted them permission to operate in the first place.

They warned if the operation was not halted and their losses were not compensated, they would be compelled to resist the administration’s actions.

MEDICAL COLLEGE: Despite the passage of over a decade and spending of billions of rupees the Timergara Medical College (TMC) has yet to be made functional, according to well-informed sources.

They said the project, inaugurated by then prime minister Imran Khan and former chief minister Pervez Khattak on July 15, 2014, has failed to take off even after 11 years. The sources claimed the college had been facing controversies since its inception, including allegations of corruption in the procurement of equipment, which also echoed on the floor of the provincial assembly.

According to insiders, over 100 low-grade employees have been recruited at TMC, who receive salaries regularly. They added the most critical requirement, and the approval of faculty positions had not yet been granted, without which the idea of a medical college could not be realised.

The sources said the TMC administration had sent nearly 200 letters to the chief minister, secretary health and other relevant authorities, seeking their attention towards the matter, but no response has been forthcoming.

They pointed out that other medical colleges in Swat, Mardan and Dera Ismail Khan had become functional due to the personal interest of the then chief ministers Mahmood Khan, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti and Akram Khan Durrani, respectively. In contrast, they added the elected representatives from Lower Dir and successive provincial governments had shown little interest in making TMC operational.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unity for survival
03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

THEY say adversity makes strange bedfellows. In Pakistan, even calamitous events struggle to do so. Floods have ...
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...
Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...