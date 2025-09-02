PDMA projects 600,000 cusecs of water at Muzaffargarh on Sept 5

The PDMA director general has said that 600,000-650,000 cusecs of water will reach Muzaffargarh on Sept 5.

He said, “Two deluges from the Chenab and Ravi rivers are projected to reach Panjnad at Muzaffargarh on Sept 5.” He added that 80,000-100,000 cusecs of water in the Sutlej River will ultimately combine at Panjnad, raising the water levels at Muzaffargarh.

He further stated, “The water level will rise to 800,000-900,000 cusecs on Sept 6-7 after combining with the Indus River. It will then enter Sindh.”