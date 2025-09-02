E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Leverkusen sack Ten Hag after two league games in charge

Agencies Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

BERLIN: Bayer Leverkusen sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after just two Bundesliga matches in charge and said letting the coach stay on would have been “an even bigger mistake”.

Fired by Manchester United last October, Ten Hag signed a contract until 2027 in May, taking over as the successor to Xabi Alonso, who moved to Real Madrid.

But the Dutchman had to contend with the sale of a handful of the Leverkusen stars who won the Bundesliga title in 2024 and his new team have struggled in the first few games of the new season.

Leverkusen lost their opening league game 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim to put Ten Hag immediately under pressure, and Saturday’s 3-3 draw against 10-man Bremen brings an end to his short reign at the club.

Speaking with German media on Monday, Leverkusen Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said the team lacked “clarity and direction” under Ten Hag and the decision was made “independent of the results” of Leverkusen’s early matches.

Rolfes admitted to a mistake in hiring Ten Hag, telling reporters: “When you bear responsibility, you also make bad decisions. But if you believe it’s not working, it’s an even bigger mistake to let it continue.”

The sporting director said Ten Hag was “surprised and disappointed” with the news.

Ten Hag is the first manager in Bundesliga history to take charge of a side in the close season and lose his job two league matches into the new campaign.

Ten Hag is not the only former Manchester United manager to lose his job in recent days, with Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parting ways with Turkish clubs Fenerbahce and Besiktas respectively.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...