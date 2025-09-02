E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Rally pays homage to Syed Ali Geelani on 4th death anniversary

Tariq Naqash Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

MUZAFFARABAD: Kashmiri activists, mostly young students, on Monday took to a main thoroughfare in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) capital to mark the fourth death anniversary of Syed Ali Geelani, the veteran Kashmiri leader and former chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), widely revered by many as the “spiritual soul” of the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Organised by Pasban-i-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir (PHJK), an organisation of the post-1989 migrants from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the “Jehd-i-Musalsal (Unrelenting Struggle) Rally” started from Burhan Wani Chowk and culminated at Ghari Pan Chowk, with participants reaffirming their commitment to Mr Geelani’s vision of the reunification of the divided Himalayan region and its merger with Pakistan.

Carrying posters and banners of Mr Geelani, they chanted slogans including“Pakistan se rishta kya? La Laha Illallah,” “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours,”and“Geelani,

your caravan never stopped, never bowed.”

The rally was led by AJK Legislative Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, PHJK chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali, former minister and PML-N leader Syed Murtaza Ali Gillani, APHC representatives, and leaders of the Kashmiri refugee community.

Earlier, speakers, including Mr Akbar, paid glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani, describing him as a great soldier of Islam and a true leader of the Kashmiri people who dedicated his entire life to resisting Indian occupation and advocating the right to self-determination.

They recalled his long imprisonments, repeated house arrests, and steadfast refusal to compromise on Kashmir’s freedom, reiterating that his slogan“We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours”continued to resonate deeply in Kashmiri hearts.

The speakers stressed that the right to self-determination was an inalienable right of the Kashmiri people and that peace in South Asia hinged on a just settlement of the issue through the implementation of United Nations resolutions.

Urging the international community, the UN Security Council, and human rights bodies to hold India accountable for atrocities in occupied Kashmir, the speakers vowed that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain and that the struggle for freedom would continue until victory.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...