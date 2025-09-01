Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ‘strongly condemns’ civilian toll in Gaza

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has said its members, who include China, India, Russia and Iran, “strongly condemn acts causing civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters in Gaza”, according to a statement published by Xinhua news agency.

The 10-member SCO said they also strongly condemned US and Israeli strikes on Iran in June, in the statement issued after a summit of the 10-member states in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

“Member states express deep concern over escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict; strongly condemn acts causing civilian casualties and humanitarian disasters in Gaza; call for comprehensive, lasting ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid,” it said.

They also “strongly condemn the June 2025 Israeli and US military aggression on Iran targeting civilian nuclear infrastructure, causing casualties (and) violation of international law and UN Charter principles,” the statement added.