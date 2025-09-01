Sindh CM details measures taken to monitor protective dykes, barrages

CM Murad has said that the deployment of officials at protective dykes has been ordered to monitor any possible leaks in the coming days.

There are checkpoints every quarter of a mile, where around 16 people are deployed to monitor any resulting leaks in dykes from the floods, according to the chief minister.

“In such floods, there are minor leaks which are plugged then and there.”

CM Murad recalled his visits to the Guddu and Sukkur barrages yesterday, and said that six vulnerable points have been identified in the Guddu Barrage region, where reinforcement material and machinery have been transported.