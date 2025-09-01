E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Sindh CM details measures taken to monitor protective dykes, barrages

Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 01:34pm

CM Murad has said that the deployment of officials at protective dykes has been ordered to monitor any possible leaks in the coming days.

There are checkpoints every quarter of a mile, where around 16 people are deployed to monitor any resulting leaks in dykes from the floods, according to the chief minister.

“In such floods, there are minor leaks which are plugged then and there.”

CM Murad recalled his visits to the Guddu and Sukkur barrages yesterday, and said that six vulnerable points have been identified in the Guddu Barrage region, where reinforcement material and machinery have been transported.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...