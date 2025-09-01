From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: PM’s aerial survey

KARACHI: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto yesterday [Aug 31] made an hour-long aerial survey of the flood-affected areas adjacent to the Khirthar Range in Larkana and Dadu districts. On his arrival in Larkana, the Premier was explained the … position of flood-affected areas with the help of maps. Mr Bhutto later flew in a helicopter over the affected areas… . During his flight to the affected parts … he was accompanied by Sind Chief Minister, Mr Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi… . Later … at Moen-jo-Daro airport, the Prime Minister said that he was pained to know the damage caused by the rains and Baluchistan hill torrents.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Hong Kong,] China today [Aug 31] recognised the People’s Republic of Bangla­desh… . Chinese Premier Chou En-lai sent a message to Bangladesh President Khondker Mushtaq Ahmed … saying: “I am convinced that the traditional friendship between our two peoples will grow steadily… . On behalf of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, I have the honour to inform you that the Chinese Government recognises … Bangladesh as from this date.”

