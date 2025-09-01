E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Warnings of more rain, urban floods and Glofs to come

Aamir Yasin Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 07:57am

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan Meteo­rological Depar­tment (PMD) on Sunday issued a high-priority alert for Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (Glofs) in the northern regions and warned of urban flooding in the country’s upper parts, including Punjab, Islamabad and Rawal­pindi, as heavy monsoon rains bear down.

The Met Office advised provincial authorities in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to take necessary precautions against Glof events, which are triggered by accelerating glacier melt.

According to the alert, hydro-meteorological data from monitoring stations under the Glof-II project showed “a significant rise in temperature values, much higher than normal,” which may hasten the melting process.

It stated an increased probability of Glof and flash floods in locations including Arkari, Badswat, Darkut, Hisper Hoper, Ghundus and Gulkin.

“All concerned are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation,” the department said.

More monsoon rains

Simultaneously, the agency’s forecast noted that monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are penetrating the country’s upper and central parts. This system, combined with a westerly wave, is expected to persist until Monday.

Wind and thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, GB, KP and upper and southern Punjab, as well as Islamabad. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated in Kashmir, upper KP, and northeastern and southern Punjab.

Other regions of the country are likely to experience hot and dry conditions.

The department warned that on Sept 1, heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in the local streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera and Swabi.

The risk also extends to Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, northeast Punjab and the hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy downpours could also cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan.

Officials warned that landslides and mudslides may lead to road closures in vulnerable hilly areas of KP, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

