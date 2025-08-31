Greta Thunberg, others join new Gaza aid flotilla set to depart from Spain

A new activist-led aid flotilla plans to set sail from Barcelona towards Gaza today “to break the illegal siege”, Al Jazeera reports, citing the organisers.

The Global Sumud Flotilla will be the “biggest attempt ever to break the illegal Israeli siege over Gaza”, said Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who is part of the flotilla’s steering committee and will be on board.

In addition to the ships leaving Spain today, dozens of other vessels are expected to leave Tunisian and other Mediterranean ports on September 4, said Thunberg, who was previously arrested and deported from Israel after taking part in a Gaza aid flotilla mission.