Plan to ease traffic congestion on University Road

APP Published August 31, 2025 Updated August 31, 2025 05:53am

KARACHI: The city administration is taking measures to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow through alternative route on the University Road due to the work being carried out on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Red Line project.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the University Road with Deputy Commissioner-East Abrar Jafer and Assistant Commissioner Hisham Masood to review the traffic situation on the alternate route provided on that artery.

As a follow-up, the deputy commissioner (DC) on Friday submitted a report to the commissioner informing that work on the widening of the alternate route had begun from the Meteorological Department on one side.

The report said that encroachments, including stalls and other obstructions, had been removed and open holes on the route had been covered. Potholes caused by rains had also been filled, it added.

The commissioner directed the DC to take effective action to remove encroachments from the University Road, emphasising the need to permanently remove encroachments from that busy road.

Published in Dawn, August 31st, 2025

