Vaccination camp set up for livestock in Sindh’s Naushahro Feroze

A vaccination camp has been established by the Livestock Department in the Kacha area of Naushahro Feroze, according to a post by the provincial information department on X.

“The livestock department vaccinated the livestock of affected people at the Kacha Moro protective embankment of the Indus River,” the information department wrote, quoting the Naushahro Feroze veterinary officer.

According to the Sindh government, the camp was established on the instructions of Shaheed Benazirabad Division Commissioner Nadeem Ahmad Abro and Naushahro Feroze Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arsalan Saleem.