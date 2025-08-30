E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Govt to outsource 1,500 primary schools to private organisations

Mohammad Ashfaq Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 05:22am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education department has initiated work to outsource 1,500 government primary schools in the province to private organisations over low enrolment and poor academic performance, say officials.

They told Dawn that the schools would be outsourced to the private organisations working in the education sector, preferably non-profit organisations.

“The education department has declared government primary schools with 40 and below enrolment as under-utilised,” an official said.

He said the education department had taken the initiative on the orders of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Officials cite low enrolment, poor academic performance as reasons for the move

The official date shows that of the schools to be outsourced, 500 are located in merged districts and 1,000 in the rest of the province.

Currently, 4,147 government primary schools in the province have less than 40 students. They include 2,313 schools for girls and 1,834 for boys.

The data reveals that 1,443 under-enrolled and low-performing schools are located in Hazara Division including 735 for girls and 708 for boys, 679 in Bannu Division including 452 for girls and 225 for boys and 574 in Kohat Division including 337 for girls and 237 for boys.

Under-enrolled schools in Dera Ismail Khan Division total 509 including 239 for girls and 270 boys, while Malakand Division has 475 such schools including 306 for girls and 169 for boys, Peshawar Division 274 including 138 for girls and 136 for boys and Mardan Division 193including 106 are for girls and 87 for boys.

“Now the education department will select 1,500 from 4,147 schools for outsourcing,” an official said.

He said the education department had formed committees at every district to select the “most feasible schools” for enrolment increase.

“Every committee consists of the respective deputy commissioner, district monitoring officer of the elementary and secondary education monitoring authority and additional district education officer. It will recommend to the education department the most feasible schools for outsourcing,” he said.

When contacted, secretary for the elementary and secondary education department Mohammad Khalid said that the government would provide buildings, bear tuition fees of students, provide them with free textbooks, and appoint watchmen to schools.

“With the outsourcing of government schools, the service of their teachers will remain unaffected. They will rather be posted to other government schools,” he said.

Official documents show that key performance indicators will be framed for the private organisations to effectively run the affairs of outsourced schools.

According to them, it will be binding on those organisations to increase student enrolments to at least 180 by the end of the year. The department will also formulate mechanisms to ensure accountability, periodical assessment of performance through third parties and the best teaching and learning practices.

Currently, 5.9 million children are enrolled in 34,784 government schools across the province. Of them, 2.63 million are girls and 3.31 million boys.

A total of 4.9 million children in the age group of 5-16 are out of school in the province, officials said.

They add that the overall monthly cost of every student enrolled in the government schools is Rs4,155, while the cost totals Rs3,517 at primary level.

The officials said a project management unit would be established to run the affairs of outsourced schools.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rebuilding lives
30 Aug, 2025

Rebuilding lives

WITH floodwaters surging yet again through Punjab, the country is faced with an all too familiar crisis —...
Medicine shortage
30 Aug, 2025

Medicine shortage

THE alarm raised by the Pakistan Medical Association over the ongoing ‘unprecedented’ nationwide shortage of...
War on academia
30 Aug, 2025

War on academia

MUCH of President Donald Trump’s voter base is suspicious of the US higher education sector, particularly more...
Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...