Afghans in Khyber asked to acquire visa for stay in Pakistan

KHYBER: The Khyber district administration on Thursday issued directives to all Afghan nationals to immediately acquire their national passport and conduct their businesses in accordance with law.

The assistant commissioner of Landi Kotal, Afrasiyab Zubair, and the additional assistant commissioner, Shahabuddin, held a meeting with local elders and conveyed to them official requirements about Afghan nationals staying in Landi Kotal and conducting businesses.

The elders were told that all Afghan nationals with Proof of Registration (PoR) cards were required to also possess their national passports, which should be duly stamped with valid Pakistani visa.

The officials warned them of legal action against Afghan nationals violating these new regulations after the expiry of August 31 deadline.

Meanwhile, a resident of Landi Kotal Abu Bakar has accused tehsildar of Landi Kotal of unlawfully putting his brother behind bars on the pretext of a monetary dispute.

Addressing a press conference at Landi Kotal Press Club, he alleged that Tehsildar Taimur Afridi fraudulently implicated his brother Hazrat Ali in a monetary dispute and held him in illegal detention after calling him to the local police station.

He demanded of deputy commissioner to investigate the matter and take legal action against the tehsildar as his family had no monetary dispute with him.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025