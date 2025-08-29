A shepherd who lost his hand but saved neighbours from floods in Shangla

SHANGLA: A 57-year-old shepherd’s bravery saved the lives of eight members of a neighbouring family and their cattle during the recent floods induced by a cloudburst in the Drad area of Puran tehsil here.

Sher Malik was at home at midnight on August 14-15 when he heard screams and calls for help from his neighbours, who didn’t have any male members around.

“My house is located on the upper side of the stream, and the stranded family lived nearby, which meant their house was surrounded by floodwaters, trapping children, women and cattle,” he told Dawn.

Mr Malik said he rushed to the neighbours’ home and evacuated the children, followed by the stranded women, directing them to his house for safety.

“They [neighbours] asked me to save their cattle as well, or we’ll suffer even more. I took the risk again, as the water had nearly submerged the house. While rescuing a goat, the roof collapsed on me,” he said.

The shepherd said that the roof was made of stainless steel sheets, which severely “cut” his hand. Though his arm bled, he remained conscious.

“I remained stuck in the debris for around three hours, while the water continued to flow rapidly around me. However, I managed to free myself with tremendous effort, while my family called for help from local mosques,” he said.

Mr Malik was then moved back to his home where his family covered his arm with a piece of cloth. Unfortunately, he lost his hand in the collapse and it was later found buried under the debris. He was transported to a hospital in Peshawar on a charpoy with the help of community members and relatives, where he underwent surgery.

When asked about the reason for risking his life to save his neighbours, the shepherd said as a Muslim, a human being and a neighbour, it was his duty to save those people’s lives. He believed that if he hadn’t been there, the neighbours might have perished like many others who were swept away by the flash flood.

Mr Malik, who relies on his few cattle for livelihood, said that residents had been supporting him with medical treatment and food. He recently returned home from Peshawar after recovery. People, who come to inquire after him and commend his bravery, urge the government to provide him with financial assistance to cope with the current difficult time.

Shangla was among the districts worst hit by the recent floods, with 36 people losing life. Until now, 31 bodies have been recovered in Purantehsil. According to Rescue 1122, a search for the missing bodies is still under way in Khwar Banda and Shati Dara.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025