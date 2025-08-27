Israel to add two southern Gaza humanitarian aid distribution centres, military says

Israel will add two humanitarian aid distribution centres in the southern Gaza Strip to receive Palestinians it expects to relocate there when the military carries out its planned takeover of Gaza City, Reuters reports.

The Israeli military said in a statement that the work would be completed in the coming days, replacing the centre in the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood and bringing the number of distribution centres to a total of five.

The Gaza health ministry has said 10 more people have died of malnutrition and starvation, raising deaths from such causes to 313 people, including 119 children.