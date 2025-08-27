Rescue 1122 deploys boats, medical personnel in Jhang

A press release from the Jhang deputy commissioner’s (DC) office states that Rescue 1122 has deployed boats and emergency medical staff at 20 vulnerable points in Punjab’s Jhang district.

The statement added that 18 flood relief camps have been established across the district, with eight in Jhang, three in Shorkot, four in Ahmed Pur Sial, and three in Athara Hazari.

The DC was quoted as saying that food and other necessities will be supplied to people relocated from flood-prone areas. He also instructed education authorities to close schools in affected areas for the safety of students and teachers.

According to the press release, the meeting was informed that the Irrigation Department has shifted heavy machinery to strengthen spurs.

Meanwhile, Jhang Commissioner Maryam Khan, Brigadier Muhammad Iftikhar and Regional Police Officer Zeeshan Asghar visited Jhang and Chiniot to review the arrangements made by the district administration and inspect the Chenab’s spurs in Shah Jewana and Chund Bharwana areas.