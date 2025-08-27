Indian spin great Ashwin calls time on IPL career

Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin on Wednesday announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League and plans to play in other global franchise tournaments.

The 38-year-old, a master off-spinner who quit international cricket in December during India’s Test tour of Australia, ends as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 187 scalps.

He played for five IPL franchises and won the tournament with Chennai Super Kings in 2010 and 2011, where he also played in this year’s edition.

“They say every ending will have a new start,” Ashwin wrote on social media.

“My time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not allow any current player in Indian international or domestic cricket to feature in overseas leagues.

The feisty Ashwin finished his India career with 537 wickets in 106 Tests at an average of 24.00.

He also played 116 one-day and 65 T20 internationals.