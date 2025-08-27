Row over Bosnia’s Jewish treasure raising funds for Gaza

Bosnia’s national museum has defended a decision to donate funds from the display of a precious Jewish manuscript to the people of Gaza, AFP reports.

It said ticket sales to see the Sarajevo Haggadah, one of the most precious religious manuscripts of the Middle Ages, would be donated to “support the people of Palestine who suffer systematic, calculated and cold-blooded terror, directly by the state of Israel”.

The move has drawn intense criticism from Jewish organisations, with some abroad accusing the museum of antisemitism.

But museum director Mirsad Sijaric, 55, stands by the decision and has said that he has received numerous messages of support from Jewish people around the world.

“Did we choose one of the sides? Yes, we chose one of the sides,” Sijaric told AFP.