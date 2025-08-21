E-Paper | August 21, 2025

Telling friend from foe a challenge in ‘grey areas’: Balochistan govt

Saleem Shahid Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 09:58am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government said on Wednesday that security forces are carrying out operations in “grey areas”, where distinguishing between friend and foe is a difficult challenge.

Speaking to media here, the Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, said that sustainable peace

in the province requires collective efforts and public cooperation. He said that following arrest of a key suspect in Quetta, the scope of investigations has been expanded.

He said that security agencies had received intelligence regarding certain target killers, which led to raids at multiple locations in the province. Several suspects were taken into custody during these operations.

Balochistan govt spox urges public to cooperate with security forces

According to the spokesperson, a lawyer was also detained along with other suspects during one of the raids, but he was released after preliminary investigations cleared him of any wrongdoing. He said that security forces’ actions are ongoing to maintain law and order across Balochistan.

“We have already made it clear that operations are being conducted in grey areas, where identifying adversaries is not easy,” he said.

He further said that peace and stability cannot be achieved by security forces alone and it requires joint efforts from all sections of society.

“No innocent person will be wronged, as questioning and investigations are part of the legal process,” he added.

The provincial government, Mr Rind said, will continue its efforts to restore peace and security in the province.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2025

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...
Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...