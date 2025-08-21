Telling friend from foe a challenge in ‘grey areas’: Balochistan govt

QUETTA: The Balochistan government said on Wednesday that security forces are carrying out operations in “grey areas”, where distinguishing between friend and foe is a difficult challenge.

Speaking to media here, the Balochistan government spokesperson, Shahid Rind, said that sustainable peace

in the province requires collective efforts and public cooperation. He said that following arrest of a key suspect in Quetta, the scope of investigations has been expanded.

He said that security agencies had received intelligence regarding certain target killers, which led to raids at multiple locations in the province. Several suspects were taken into custody during these operations.

Balochistan govt spox urges public to cooperate with security forces

According to the spokesperson, a lawyer was also detained along with other suspects during one of the raids, but he was released after preliminary investigations cleared him of any wrongdoing. He said that security forces’ actions are ongoing to maintain law and order across Balochistan.

“We have already made it clear that operations are being conducted in grey areas, where identifying adversaries is not easy,” he said.

He further said that peace and stability cannot be achieved by security forces alone and it requires joint efforts from all sections of society.

“No innocent person will be wronged, as questioning and investigations are part of the legal process,” he added.

The provincial government, Mr Rind said, will continue its efforts to restore peace and security in the province.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2025