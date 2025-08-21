E-Paper | August 21, 2025

‘Contact shot’ caused death of journalist Khawar, says report

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 21, 2025 Updated August 21, 2025 01:51pm

HYDERABAD: A provisional report of the second post-mortem of deceased DawnNews reporter Khawar Hussain Bajwa has described head injury by a ‘contact shot’ of a firearm as cause of his death on Aug 16 in Sanghar.

The report was signed by all three experts, Dr Waseem Khan, police surgeon of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) as chairman; Prof Dr Waheed Ali Nahiyoon of Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Dr Mohammad Adeel Rajput, additional police surgeon LUH, as members of the committee probing the death.

“Firearm head injury causing displaced chip fractures of right and left parieto temporal and occipital bones with damage to brain matter is sufficient to cause death in ordinary course of nature.

The distance of fire: contact shot,” an opinion part of the report said.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Paralysed city
Updated 21 Aug, 2025

Paralysed city

Successive administrations have neglected Karachi or paid lip service to its civic issues.
Detention law
21 Aug, 2025

Detention law

AS the government benches in the Upper House prepared to push through the problematic Anti-Terrorism Act (Amendment)...
Simplified tax form
21 Aug, 2025

Simplified tax form

THE FBR’s initiative to roll out the long-promised simplified electronic income tax return form for individual...
Industrial policy
Updated 20 Aug, 2025

Industrial policy

A new industrial policy isolated from complementary frameworks for the development of agriculture and services will not change anything.
Ukraine peace push
20 Aug, 2025

Ukraine peace push

THERE is renewed momentum to end the Ukraine war — now in its fourth year — with US President Donald Trump...
Recurring cases
20 Aug, 2025

Recurring cases

TWENTY-ONE children have been paralysed by polio in Pakistan this year, the latest two in Kohistan and Badin. Each...