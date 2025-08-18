E-Paper | August 18, 2025

14 Punjab youths booked for harassing, torturing family in Lasani Express

Our Correspondent Published August 18, 2025 Updated August 18, 2025 11:02am

NAROWAL: Pakistan Railway police have registered a case against 14 unidentified youths for harassing and torturing a woman and her children aboard the Lasani Express.

A complaint registered with the Lahore Pakistan Railway police, Razia Sultan, resident of Fateh Ali Colony of Narowal, said that she boarded the Lasani Express passenger train with her daughters and son to travel to Narowal from Lahore. She alleged that two boys, aged between 20 and 22, started harassing her daughters. She said that when she and her son tried to stop them from molesting her daughters, they attacked her son. She said other passengers intervened and saved her son.

However, she alleged that as soon as the train stopped at the Narang Mandi railway station, around 10 to 12 boys came and attacked her and her children. She said that they punched and kicked them and they were helpless because of the sudden attack. She said that on hearing their screams, passengers in the train rescued them from the youths.

An FIR was registered against 14 unknown boys on the complaint of the woman in Lahore.

Eyewitness passengers Muhammad Kamal and Azeem Akhtar said these young men board the passenger train daily from Narang Mandi, Kala Khatai and Sri Rampur railway stations. They claimed that this was not the first incident of harassment of girls, women and families.

They alleged that these group travel without tickets and Railways personnel and police were also afraid of them.

They said that these youths worked at various factories and shops in Lahore and they routinely abuse travellers in passenger trains between Lahore and Narowal.

Passengers Abdul Shakoor and Farhan Ali said the trains were overloaded and families and female students were not safe from these unruly youth.

They claimed that these young men occupy seats without tickets, refuse to vacate them for families and routinely misbehave and abuse passengers.

They said the Pakistan Railways had failed to provide safe travel facilities to passengers, especially female students and families.

They said that after a video of a young man abusing women in the Lasani Express went viral on social media, female passengers and families were now scared to travel in the train.

Citizens and passengers have demanded that Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif take immediate notice of this situation.

Published in Dawn, August 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

War on truth

War on truth

Maleeha Lodhi
Washington and the self-proclaimed ‘man of peace’ are fully complicit in the catastrophic situation in Gaza.

Editorial

No easy path
Updated 18 Aug, 2025

No easy path

The question is: can policymakers use this breathing space to push through reforms that improve productivity, cut energy costs and attract investment?
National drift
18 Aug, 2025

National drift

WE have drifted quite a way from Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision for Pakistan; there has been no shortage of...
Hockey’s woes
18 Aug, 2025

Hockey’s woes

THE national sport continues to suffer. Years of mismanagement have plunged Pakistan hockey into a state of ...
Unprepared nation
Updated 17 Aug, 2025

Unprepared nation

The floods of 2010, 2022 and now 2025 mark an unbroken chain of escalating disasters.
Auto committee
17 Aug, 2025

Auto committee

ON the face of it, the commerce ministry’s decision to constitute a ‘dedicated’ committee to address the...
Relentless bigotry
17 Aug, 2025

Relentless bigotry

THE dream of transforming Pakistan into a just and progressive nation will remain unfulfilled unless the prevailing...