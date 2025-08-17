Pakistani women in UK face strong barriers to earning

LONDON: Pakistani women in London face the highest barriers to secure well-paid work among all ethnic groups, despite high levels of education, according to a new report commissioned by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The study titled “Bangladeshi and Pakistani Women in Good Work” warns that women from these communities are disproportionately excluded from meaningful employment due to discrimination, structural inequalities and inflexible workplaces.

The numbers paint a dismal picture. In 2022, almost half of Pakistani and Bangladeshi women in London (48.1pc) were economically inactive, compared to just 15.3pc of men from the same background. Their unemployment rate stood at 16.9pc, which is more than three times higher than men’s 5.5pc. The most alarming is the gender pay gap: Pakistani women in London earn on average 60pc less than men, the widest disparity of any ethnic group.

Calling the findings “shocking”, London’s Deputy Mayor for Communities and Social Justice Dr Debbie Weekes-Bernard, said: “It is unacceptable that experienced Pakistani and Bangladeshi women are still being passed over for promotions, or feel compelled to change their names to secure interviews. These stories reveal the resilience of these women, but also the urgency of dismantling the barriers that hold them back.”

Greater London Authority study explores causes of high unemployment rate, gender gap

The report draws on interviews with 32 women who spoke about their frustration but also determination.

One solicitor described the financial hurdles she faced trying to qualify: “Now the LPC [legal practice course] costs £14,000. I was saving really hard to finance it. When I explained my dad’s a taxi driver, they just looked at me blankly. For others it was easy — their parents could just pay,” said one account who identified herself as Khadeja, a British Pakistani who is 30-35 years old.

Others spoke of being overlooked at work despite clear capability. “Last year, there was a position that came up… They didn’t give it to my colleague, who had over 10 years of experience. Instead, they gave it to a White woman who couldn’t manage the team. My Bengali colleague still does everything,” said Farzana, a British Bangladeshi community worker.

Amna, a Pakistani teacher who moved to London two years ago, recounted: “I went for an interview and they told me my accent would confuse students. They said our accents were not matching.”

Another barrier is discrimination tied to visibly Muslim identities. “Many times when we wear hijab, they treat us differently, like can she really work? Can she even speak?” said Mahmuda, a Bangladeshi volunteer, whose words mirror the experiences of many Pakistani women.

Balancing family responsibilities with careers also weighs heavily. Affordable childcare emerged as a key demand. “If I put my children into childcare so I could do a longer workday, most of my pay would go towards it. It’s not feasible,” said Zayna, a British Bangladeshi administrator.

Despite these obstacles, many women displayed resilience. One Pakistani policy manager, Anisa, said she only got her start through a diversity internship: “Otherwise, I wouldn’t really be here. The field is very White and very elite.”

The report calls for urgent reforms such as blind recruitment, recognition of overseas qualifications, affordable childcare as well as targeted progression schemes for Pakistani and Bangladeshi women.

“Economic growth and reducing inequality must go hand in hand, so no community is left behind,” Dr Weekes-Bernard emphasised. “Business leaders, local authorities and City Hall must redouble efforts to build inclusive workplaces that reflect London’s diversity.”

The testimonies of Pakistani women reveal the depth of the challenges.

As one participant summed up: “We are qualified, we are capable, but we are invisible in the higher positions. It feels like the glass ceiling is even thicker for us.”

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025