Senate assured of probe into govt ad sans Quaid’s portrait

ISLAMABAD: Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has assured the Senate that the release of an official advertisement on Independence Day, without a portrait of the country’s founder Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, would be investigated.

“It is not in our notice. If it has happened, this is heart-afflicting for all,” he told the upper house of parliament on Friday. He assured that an inquiry would be conducted to ascertain how it happened and the house will be formally informed about the progress.

The government had come under fire from political and social circles over the official advertisement issued by the Ministry of Information, which omitted images of the Quaid-i-Azam and national poet-philosopher Allama Iqbal.

The advertisement, published in major national newspapers and aired on television channels, featured images of President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, as well as the chiefs of navy and air force, besides tanks and aircraft, and a picture depicting the cultural diversity of the country.

The issue was raised by PTI’s Faisal Javed in his maiden speech, following his reelection, soon after the house unanimously adopted a resolution reaffirming the resolve to protect the sovereignty of Pakistan, preserving its democratic ethics and building a prosperous future for generations to come.

He stressed that the ruling elite had not paid for these advertisements out of their own pockets, saying public funds had been used for personal promotion. “They even put their photographs on newly built public toilets,” he remarked.

The PTI lawmaker also accused the government of doling out civil awards on political grounds and demeaning the prestige of the awards. “This is the insult of the people who truly deserved receiving these,” he remarked.

The law minister, himself a recipient of the Nishan-i-Imtiaz, defended giving civil awards to politicians — all from the ruling coalition. He said that out of roughly 200 recipients, only about 15 were politicians.

He said these included eight members of the team led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari that visited various countries after heightened tensions with India, while the rest were part of the ‘war cabinet’ formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the conflict with India, spending many sleepless nights to remain available for emergency decisions at all times.

Resolution on Independence Day

Through a resolution marking the Independence Day, the house pledged to strive for sustainable development, economic empowerment and national unity.

Honouring the leadership of the Quaid-i-Azam, the resolution, moved by the law minister, paid homage to all those whose sacrifices made Pakistan a sovereign and independent state. The resolution commended the armed forces and security institutions for their unmatched valour and sacrifices in defending the nation. It paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis, pledging to preserve and uphold their legacy for future generations.

The resolution paid special tribute to the parliamentarians, who framed the Constitution of Pakistan and advanced democratic reforms, while reaffirming the commitment to preserving the parliamentary democracy, constitutional supremacy and rule of law.

The resolution also expressed commitment to promoting peaceful coexistence, regional stability and constructive engagement with neighbouring countries. It also expressed commitment to address the shared challenges, including climate change, economic inequalities, terrorism and public health crisis, while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The resolution called upon the citizens, particularly the youth, to work beyond personal and political differences and contribute actively to nation building through education, innovation, civic engagement and service to humanity.

Another resolution, urging the federal and provincial governments to celebrate the 1,500th Eid Miladun Nabi (peace be upon him) on a grand scale, was also adopted unanimously.

Internet services

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry informed the house that internet services in Balochistan would remain suspended until the end of August.

Responding to a calling-attention notice about the suspension of mobile internet across 36 districts of the province in the name of security causing great unrest among students, freelancers and businessmen, he said the suspension was temporary and solely a security measure.

As per a policy directive under Section 8 of the Pakistan Telec­ommunication (Reor­ganisation) Act, 1996, he said such decisions followed a specific process. He explained that requests originated from the Ministry of Interior, based on recommendations from relevant security stakeholders, and were then forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for implementation.

The minister said that mobile internet services in Balochistan were suspended from August 6 to 31 due to credible security concerns. However, he added, telephone services remained fully operational, and the restriction was limited to mobile internet.

“All airlines, including PIA and private carriers, are fully functional in Balochistan, while road and rail links to Quetta and other cities remain open,” he added.

‘Plagiarism’ accusation

Another highlight of the day’s proceedings was criticism the government had to face from one of its own.

As the Virtual Assets Ordinance was laid before the house, PML-N MNA Afnan Ullah Khan said the bill had been blocked when he tried to bring it to the house after months of hard work. “Now they have copied and brought it to the house,” the PML-N lawmaker said and noted that this comes in the ambit of plagiarism and cheating. “The credit should be given to the one whose bill this is,” he said.

Later, another government ally protested an attempt to get the petroleum amendment bill — okayed by the National Assembly — passed without sending it to the standing committee concerned. It was BAP parliamentary leader Manzoor Kakar loudly opposed the bill.

The law minister initially pointed out that it was a prerogative of the house to pass a bill without referring it to the standing committee, as it had been discussed threadbare in the lower house, but PTI parliamentary leader Barrister Ali Zafar opposed the move.

The law minister ultimately had to surrender and agreed that the bill be referred to the standing committee. He, however, said he was doing this out of respect for Mr Kakar and still believed it was not a legal requirement to send a bill already passed by the NA to a standing committee.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025