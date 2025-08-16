E-Paper | August 16, 2025

Govt pledges uninterrupted fertiliser supply for Kharif season

Amin Ahmed Published August 16, 2025 Updated August 16, 2025 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: The government will ensure an uninterrupted supply of fertiliser ahead of the Kharif season to farmers, says Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The minister stated this during a meeting with Engro Fertilisers Chief Executive Officer Ali Rathore on Friday.

The discussion centred on guaranteeing consistent fertiliser supply nationwide, stabilising prices for farmers, and introducing forward-looking measures to strengthen the agriculture sector’s resilience.

Mr Hussain stressed that timely and affordable access to fertiliser is not merely a commercial matter but a critical pillar of Pakistan’s food security and economic stability.

He reaffirmed the government’s determination to protect farmers from market manipulation by eliminating hoarding, curbing black marketing, and enforcing strict adherence to national quality standards.

He emphasised that any disruption in the supply of fertiliser directly impacts crop yields and can jeopardise the livelihoods of millions of farming households.

The minister urged Engro Fertilisers to expand its distribution network, particularly in remote rural areas, and to align supply schedules with the agricultural calendar to avoid shortages during peak sowing periods.

He also highlighted the importance of innovation in delivery systems, including farmer facilitation centres and mobile supply networks, so that small-scale farmers have equal access to quality inputs.

Published in Dawn, August 16th, 2025

