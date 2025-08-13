E-Paper | August 13, 2025

Independence Day, Marka-i-Haq festivities underway in Islamabad

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 10:18pm
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal ministers and state officials attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Federal ministers and state officials attend an event to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

A special grand ceremony is underway on Wednesday night in Islamabad to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day with senior civil and military leadership present on the occasion.

Among the senior dignitaries present at the Jinnah Sports Stadium event are President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Inter Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, federal and state ministers and foreign officials.

Parades were taken out by the different branches of the armed forces. Military personnel from Turkiye and Azerbaijan were also featured in the parade.

A fighter jet performs a fly-by in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
A fighter jet performs a fly-by in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

A fly-by was conducted by fighter jets deploying flares across the night sky.

The parade members also made formations spelling out freedom and Marka-i-Haq, and in the shape of the national flag.

Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Scenes from a special grand ceremony to mark Marka-i-Haq and Independence Day in Islamabad on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

State-run Radio Pakistan reported that PM Shehbaz will unveil the Marka-i-Haq Monument during the event.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal had said last month that this year’s Independence Day would be celebrated under the banner of “Marka-i-Haq” (Battle of Truth) to demonstrate the nation’s resilience, progress, and pride.

The Pakistan Army had named the period of conflict with India since the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as “Marka-i-Haq” in May.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan came as the former blamed Islamabad for the April 22 Pahalgam attack without evidence. On the night of May 6-7, New Delhi launched a series of air strikes on Pakistan, resulting in civilian casualties. Both sides then exchanged missiles, which stretched over the week. It took a US-brokered ceasefire for both sides to finally drop their guns.

More to follow.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deep mistrust
Updated 13 Aug, 2025

Deep mistrust

India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict.
Displaced again
13 Aug, 2025

Displaced again

WITH the resumption of Operation Sarbakaf, the people of Bajaur are reeling once more. It is not just a military...
Locked away
13 Aug, 2025

Locked away

THE state’s failure to devise legal safeguards and policies for consular protections is frequently reflected in...
Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....