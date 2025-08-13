E-Paper | August 13, 2025

‘Serial rapist’ of minors killed in CCD encounter in Faisalabad

Our Correspondent Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 10:30am

TOBA TEK SINGH: An alleged serial rapist and blackmailer of children, who was arrested on Monday, was killed in an “encounter” with Faisalabad’s Lyallpur Division Crime Control Department team on Tuesday.

According to police, suspect Mohsin Yasin, a refrigerator mechanic, residing in Kot Khan Muhammad locality, would rape minor boys and girls, record their pornographic videos and blackmail them. He was arrested on Monday.

The police claimed that the suspect escaped from their custody. The CCD teams chased the suspect, who entered a house located on Satiana Road, from where he and his accomplices opened fire on the policemen.

A crossfire took place between the criminals and the CCD teams, following which Mohsin was found lying injured in the house, allegedly in the firing by his accomplices, who fled.

The police said the suspect was shifted to the Allied Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, as per the police, a suspected cattle thief was allegedly killed in an encounter with a CCD team near Khushal Chowk, Jhang.

The police claimed that the suspect, Mohsin Iqbal Cheema, a resident of Sarwar Colony, died after being hit by bullets fired by his accomplices.

They said Cheema was allegedly involved in dozens of cattle thefts and snatchings. Cheema and his accomplices would sell the stolen cattle heads in the market of Chiniot and Gojra.

RAID: A Kasur CCD police team conducted an unsuccessful raid in Faisalabad on Tuesday to arrest a former SHO of the Railway Road police station, Qalab Abbas Niazi, a co-accused in the kidnap and murder case of a resident of Kasur.

Civil Lines police SHO Zeeshan Khalid Randhawa, another accused in the case of the kidnapping and murder of Ghulam Rasool of Kasur, has already been arrested.

Ghulam Rasool was allegedly kidnapped by the suspects from Kasur and was found murdered near Samundri, Faisalabad, in January 2025.

Sources said that Niazi was presently posted in police lines, but had been absent from duty since August 7.

The police claimed he was not present at the place where the raid was conducted.

Published in Dawn, August 13th, 2025

